Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $FI Sells 10,950 Shares

Guy Chiarello, the Chief Operating Officer of $FI, sold 10,950 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $2,586,280. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 227,711 shares of this class of $FI stock.

$FI Insider Trading Activity

$FI insiders have traded $FI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK BISIGNANO (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 145,000 shares for an estimated $25,718,035 .

. GUY CHIARELLO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,599,607 .

. DOYLE SIMONS sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $8,078,800

HEIDI MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,033,842 .

. KENNETH BEST (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 20,821 shares for an estimated $4,468,394

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 767 institutional investors add shares of $FI stock to their portfolio, and 902 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

on 01/07. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 09/26.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.