Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $EZPW Sells 42,500 Shares

John Blair Jr. Powell, the Chief Operating Officer of $EZPW, sold 42,500 shares of the company on 05-08-2025 for an estimated $618,375. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 189,483 shares of this class of $EZPW stock.

$EZPW Insider Trading Activity

$EZPW insiders have traded $EZPW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EZPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN BLAIR JR. POWELL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 86,000 shares for an estimated $1,220,010.

$EZPW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $EZPW stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

