Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $EQH Sells 6,666 Shares

JEFFREY J HURD, the Chief Operating Officer of $EQH, sold 6,666 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $369,170. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 104,298 shares of this class of $EQH stock.
$EQH Insider Trading Activity
$EQH insiders have traded $EQH stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK PEARSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $9,870,110.
- NICK LANE has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $3,817,967.
- JEFFREY J HURD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,664 shares for an estimated $1,365,658.
- WILLIAM JAMES IV ECKERT (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,200 shares for an estimated $227,812.
- CRAIG C MACKAY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $46,409
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EQH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $EQH stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 8,240,811 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $388,719,054
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,303,449 shares (+59.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,823,689
- ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD/FI removed 2,696,427 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $113,330,826
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 2,285,939 shares (-74.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,827,742
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 2,276,888 shares (+819.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,400,806
- SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. removed 1,480,335 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,827,401
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 1,367,837 shares (+700.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,520,871
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.