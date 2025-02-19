News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $EQH Sells 6,666 Shares

February 19, 2025 — 05:04 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

JEFFREY J HURD, the Chief Operating Officer of $EQH, sold 6,666 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $369,170. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 104,298 shares of this class of $EQH stock.

$EQH Insider Trading Activity

$EQH insiders have traded $EQH stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK PEARSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $9,870,110.
  • NICK LANE has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $3,817,967.
  • JEFFREY J HURD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,664 shares for an estimated $1,365,658.
  • WILLIAM JAMES IV ECKERT (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,200 shares for an estimated $227,812.
  • CRAIG C MACKAY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $46,409

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EQH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $EQH stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


Stocks mentioned

EQH

