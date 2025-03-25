Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $EGY Sells 10,169 Shares

Thor Pruckl, the Chief Operating Officer of $EGY, sold 10,169 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $40,167. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 174,992 shares of this class of $EGY stock.

$EGY Insider Trading Activity

$EGY insiders have traded $EGY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOR PRUCKL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 10,169 shares for an estimated $40,167

GEORGE W.M. MAXWELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $21,060

$EGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $EGY stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

