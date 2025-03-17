Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $CVNA Sells 12,141 Shares

BENJAMIN E. HUSTON, the Chief Operating Officer of $CVNA, sold 12,141 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $2,163,040. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 218,176 shares of this class of $CVNA stock.

$CVNA Insider Trading Activity

$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 315 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 315 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERNEST C. II GARCIA has made 0 purchases and 199 sales selling 2,915,814 shares for an estimated $524,928,816 .

. MARK W. JENKINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 66 sales selling 396,917 shares for an estimated $93,904,005 .

. DANIEL J. GILL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 174,000 shares for an estimated $39,034,498 .

. PAUL W. BREAUX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $28,542,926 .

. BENJAMIN E. HUSTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 53,043 shares for an estimated $9,654,962 .

. RYAN S. KEETON (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,845 shares for an estimated $6,158,992 .

. IRA J. PLATT has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $6,107,460 .

. GREGORY B SULLIVAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,000

$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 331 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVNA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

$CVNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $250.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens set a target price of $300.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $330.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $260.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $225.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $240.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $240.0 on 10/31/2024

