Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $CLFD Sells 16,539 Shares

John P Hill, the Chief Operating Officer of $CLFD, sold 16,539 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $550,087. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 189,886 shares of this class of $CLFD stock.
$CLFD Insider Trading Activity
$CLFD insiders have traded $CLFD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN P HILL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 16,539 shares for an estimated $550,087
- RONALD G ROTH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $155,000
$CLFD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $CLFD stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 681,645 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,130,995
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 87,235 shares (+133.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,398,675
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 69,141 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,693,733
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 66,121 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,576,074
- CRAWFORD FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 50,988 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,580,628
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 48,730 shares (+17.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,510,630
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 42,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,311,300
