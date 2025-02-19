Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $CLFD Sells 13,831 Shares

John P Hill, the Chief Operating Officer of $CLFD, sold 13,831 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $457,114. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 176,055 shares of this class of $CLFD stock.

$CLFD Insider Trading Activity

$CLFD insiders have traded $CLFD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P HILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,179 shares for an estimated $1,795,279 .

. RONALD G ROTH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $155,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLFD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $CLFD stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.