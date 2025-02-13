News & Insights

Stocks
BYD

Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $BYD Sells 18,705 Shares

February 13, 2025 — 05:02 pm EST

Ted Bogich, the Chief Operating Officer of $BYD, sold 18,705 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $1,442,716. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 31.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 41,496 shares of this class of $BYD stock.

$BYD Insider Trading Activity

$BYD insiders have traded $BYD stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARIANNE BOYD JOHNSON (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 146,260 shares for an estimated $8,792,419.
  • KEITH SMITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,257,200.
  • WILLIAM R BOYD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,056,248.
  • TED BOGICH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,899 shares for an estimated $3,188,156.
  • JOSH HIRSBERG (CFO & Treasurer) sold 21,549 shares for an estimated $1,539,245
  • URI CLINTON (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 4,257 shares for an estimated $327,235
  • CHRISTINE J. SPADAFOR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,998 shares for an estimated $200,364.

$BYD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $BYD stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

