Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $BTM Sells 29,524 Shares

Christopher Scott Buchanan, the Chief Operating Officer of $BTM, sold 29,524 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $42,476. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 189,752 shares of this class of $BTM stock.

$BTM Insider Trading Activity

$BTM insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 328,322 shares for an estimated $719,360 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,524 shares for an estimated $60,468 .

. MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,109 shares for an estimated $3,037.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BTM stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.