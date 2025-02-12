Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $BPRN Sells 22,000 Shares

Daniel J. O'Donnell, the Chief Operating Officer of $BPRN, sold 22,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $719,620. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 72.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,304 shares of this class of $BPRN stock.

$BPRN Insider Trading Activity

$BPRN insiders have traded $BPRN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL J. O'DONNELL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $719,620

STEPHANIE ADKINS (Chief Lending Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $70,200

MATTHEW T. CLARK (Chief Information Officer) sold 253 shares for an estimated $9,361

$BPRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $BPRN stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

