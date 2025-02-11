Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $BOX Sells 6,079 Shares

Olivia Nottebohm, the Chief Operating Officer of $BOX, sold 6,079 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $209,257. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 440,988 shares of this class of $BOX stock.
$BOX Insider Trading Activity
$BOX insiders have traded $BOX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL J LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 187,498 shares for an estimated $6,138,116.
- DYLAN C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,000 shares for an estimated $2,565,303.
- OLIVIA NOTTEBOHM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,572 shares for an estimated $798,624.
- AARON LEVIE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $654,580.
- DANA L EVAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,052 shares for an estimated $603,927.
- JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $315,607.
- ELI BERKOVITCH (VP Chief Acct Ofr & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,583 shares for an estimated $304,371.
$BOX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $BOX stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,733,729 shares (-56.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,744,950
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,661,173 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,370,192
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,610,748 shares (+72.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,899,636
- RGM CAPITAL, LLC removed 868,736 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,433,729
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 766,907 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,234,261
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 692,784 shares (+420.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,891,974
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 681,337 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,300,160
