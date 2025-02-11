Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $BOX Sells 6,079 Shares

Olivia Nottebohm, the Chief Operating Officer of $BOX, sold 6,079 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $209,257. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 440,988 shares of this class of $BOX stock.

$BOX Insider Trading Activity

$BOX insiders have traded $BOX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL J LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 187,498 shares for an estimated $6,138,116 .

. DYLAN C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,000 shares for an estimated $2,565,303 .

. OLIVIA NOTTEBOHM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,572 shares for an estimated $798,624 .

. AARON LEVIE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $654,580 .

. DANA L EVAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,052 shares for an estimated $603,927 .

. JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $315,607 .

. ELI BERKOVITCH (VP Chief Acct Ofr & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,583 shares for an estimated $304,371.

$BOX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $BOX stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.