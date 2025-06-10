Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $AXSM Sells 25,000 Shares

Mark L. Jacobson, the Chief Operating Officer of $AXSM, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $2,761,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 81.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,783 shares of this class of $AXSM stock.
$AXSM Insider Trading Activity
$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK L. JACOBSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,673 shares for an estimated $6,993,636.
- NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530.
- MARK COLEMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,105,848.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,128,636 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,632,816
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,630,000
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 857,219 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,529,299
- FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 653,807 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,253,510
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 644,785 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,201,274
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 623,717 shares (+16852.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,744,113
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 527,319 shares (+2591.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,501,214
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AXSM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXSM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/31/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 12/31/2024
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AXSM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AXSM forecast page.
$AXSM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXSM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AXSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $162.0 on 05/06/2025
- Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 02/03/2025
- Joon Lee from Truist Financial set a target price of $190.0 on 02/03/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.