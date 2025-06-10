Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $AXSM Sells 25,000 Shares

Mark L. Jacobson, the Chief Operating Officer of $AXSM, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $2,761,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 81.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,783 shares of this class of $AXSM stock.

$AXSM Insider Trading Activity

$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK L. JACOBSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,673 shares for an estimated $6,993,636 .

. NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530 .

. MARK COLEMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,105,848.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AXSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXSM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/31/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 12/31/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AXSM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AXSM forecast page.

$AXSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXSM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AXSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $162.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Joon Lee from Truist Financial set a target price of $190.0 on 02/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.