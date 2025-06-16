Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $ASTS Sells 10,000 Shares

Shanti B. Gupta, the Chief Operating Officer of $ASTS, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $418,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 305,667 shares of this class of $ASTS stock.

$ASTS Insider Trading Activity

$ASTS insiders have traded $ASTS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT WISNIEWSKI (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,871 shares for an estimated $2,799,442 .

. SHANTI B. GUPTA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,425 shares for an estimated $1,643,500 .

. HUIWEN YAO (Chief Technology Officer) sold 55,000 shares for an estimated $1,475,100

JULIO A. TORRES sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $614,600

RONALD L RUBIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $227,220

$ASTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $ASTS stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ASTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASTS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

