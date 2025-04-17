Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $ASPI Sells 66,668 Shares

Robert Ainscow, the Chief Operating Officer of $ASPI, sold 66,668 shares of the company on 04-17-2025 for an estimated $374,760. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,419,992 shares of this class of $ASPI stock.

$ASPI Insider Trading Activity

$ASPI insiders have traded $ASPI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL ELLIOT MANN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 950,000 shares for an estimated $5,326,396 .

. ROBERT AINSCOW (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,121,346.

$ASPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $ASPI stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

