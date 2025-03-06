News & Insights

ALTG

Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $ALTG Sells 5,294 Shares

March 06, 2025 — 09:30 pm EST

Craig Brubaker, the Chief Operating Officer of $ALTG, sold 5,294 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $26,470. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 98,640 shares of this class of $ALTG stock.

$ALTG Insider Trading Activity

$ALTG insiders have traded $ALTG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL, LP VOSS sold 11,311 shares for an estimated $71,344
  • CRAIG BRUBAKER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,294 shares for an estimated $26,470

$ALTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $ALTG stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

