Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $AKRO Sells 4,900 Shares

Jonathan Young, the Chief Operating Officer of $AKRO, sold 4,900 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $264,879. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 251,147 shares of this class of $AKRO stock.

$AKRO Insider Trading Activity

$AKRO insiders have traded $AKRO stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW CHENG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 264,593 shares for an estimated $9,052,934 .

. CATRIONA YALE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 204,100 shares for an estimated $8,803,537 .

. JONATHAN YOUNG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 138,787 shares for an estimated $4,454,327 .

. WILLIAM RICHARD WHITE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 101,790 shares for an estimated $2,760,714 .

. TIMOTHY ROLPH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 40,405 shares for an estimated $2,024,123 .

. PATRICK LAMY (Senior VP, Commercial Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,925 shares for an estimated $342,760.

$AKRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $AKRO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

