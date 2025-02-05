Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $AKRO Sells 4,900 Shares

Jonathan Young, the Chief Operating Officer of $AKRO, sold 4,900 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $264,879. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 251,147 shares of this class of $AKRO stock.
$AKRO Insider Trading Activity
$AKRO insiders have traded $AKRO stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW CHENG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 264,593 shares for an estimated $9,052,934.
- CATRIONA YALE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 204,100 shares for an estimated $8,803,537.
- JONATHAN YOUNG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 138,787 shares for an estimated $4,454,327.
- WILLIAM RICHARD WHITE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 101,790 shares for an estimated $2,760,714.
- TIMOTHY ROLPH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 40,405 shares for an estimated $2,024,123.
- PATRICK LAMY (Senior VP, Commercial Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,925 shares for an estimated $342,760.
$AKRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $AKRO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,782,029 shares (+54.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $79,816,412
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,303,323 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,392,336
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 1,084,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,111,436
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 689,784 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,789,902
- YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 675,410 shares (-47.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,377,512
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 583,486 shares (+4022.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,232,580
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 498,458 shares (-52.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,300,760
