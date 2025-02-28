Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $AJG Sells 2,613 Shares

Patrick Murphy Gallagher, the Chief Operating Officer of $AJG, sold 2,613 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $868,869. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 42,944 shares of this class of $AJG stock.

$AJG Insider Trading Activity

$AJG insiders have traded $AJG stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AJG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$AJG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 699 institutional investors add shares of $AJG stock to their portfolio, and 454 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

