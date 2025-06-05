Stocks
Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $ACIC Sells 10,000 Shares

June 05, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

Christopher Griffith, the Chief Operating Officer of $ACIC, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $117,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 188,210 shares of this class of $ACIC stock.

$ACIC Insider Trading Activity

$ACIC insiders have traded $ACIC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTOPHER GRIFFITH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 70,141 shares for an estimated $833,579.
  • BRAD MARTZ (President) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $602,400
  • PATRICK MARONEY has made 2 purchases buying 3,500 shares for an estimated $48,793 and 0 sales.

$ACIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $ACIC stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

