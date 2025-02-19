Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $ABG Sells 1,217 Shares

Daniel Clara, the Chief Operating Officer of $ABG, sold 1,217 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $361,010. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,747 shares of this class of $ABG stock.

$ABG Insider Trading Activity

$ABG insiders have traded $ABG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL CLARA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,817 shares for an estimated $1,560,695 .

. NATHAN EDWARD BRIESEMEISTER (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 214 shares for an estimated $50,671 .

. DEAN CALLOWAY (SVP, General Counsel & Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $48,011.

$ABG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $ABG stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

