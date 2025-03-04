News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Omnich Sales & AEM Ofcr of $KHC Sells 3,085 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 05:03 pm EST

Cory Onell, the Chief Omnich Sales & AEM Ofcr of $KHC, sold 3,085 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $97,486. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 150,711 shares of this class of $KHC stock.

$KHC Insider Trading Activity

$KHC insiders have traded $KHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PEDRO F P NAVIO (EVP & Pres. North America) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,505,362
  • CORY ONELL (Chief Omnich Sales & AEM Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,472 shares for an estimated $416,189.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 502 institutional investors add shares of $KHC stock to their portfolio, and 686 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 15,314,578 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $470,310,690
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 14,996,486 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $460,542,085
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 10,088,329 shares (-95.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,812,583
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 9,101,416 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,504,485
  • UBS GROUP AG added 7,404,202 shares (+190.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,383,043
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 7,160,655 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,903,715
  • HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,111,302 shares (+35.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,258,084

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


