Cory Onell, the Chief Omnich Sales & AEM Ofcr of $KHC, sold 3,085 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $97,486. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 150,711 shares of this class of $KHC stock.

$KHC Insider Trading Activity

$KHC insiders have traded $KHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PEDRO F P NAVIO (EVP & Pres. North America) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,505,362

CORY ONELL (Chief Omnich Sales & AEM Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,472 shares for an estimated $416,189.

$KHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 502 institutional investors add shares of $KHC stock to their portfolio, and 686 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

