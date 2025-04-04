Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of $VYGR Sells 10,086 Shares

Toby Ferguson, the Chief Medical Officer of $VYGR, sold 10,086 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $34,594. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 157,914 shares of this class of $VYGR stock.

$VYGR Insider Trading Activity

$VYGR insiders have traded $VYGR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VYGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALFRED SANDROCK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,231 shares for an estimated $161,017 .

. ROBIN SWARTZ (COO & CBO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,431 shares for an estimated $99,914 .

. TODD ALFRED CARTER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,909 shares for an estimated $44,276 .

. TOBY FERGUSON (Chief Medical Officer) sold 10,086 shares for an estimated $34,594

SANDELL JACQUELYN FAHEY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,358 shares for an estimated $19,393

$VYGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $VYGR stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VYGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VYGR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

$VYGR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VYGR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VYGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $18.0 on 11/13/2024

