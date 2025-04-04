Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of $VYGR Sells 10,086 Shares

Toby Ferguson, the Chief Medical Officer of $VYGR, sold 10,086 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $34,594. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 157,914 shares of this class of $VYGR stock.
$VYGR Insider Trading Activity
$VYGR insiders have traded $VYGR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VYGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALFRED SANDROCK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,231 shares for an estimated $161,017.
- ROBIN SWARTZ (COO & CBO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,431 shares for an estimated $99,914.
- TODD ALFRED CARTER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,909 shares for an estimated $44,276.
- SANDELL JACQUELYN FAHEY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,358 shares for an estimated $19,393
$VYGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $VYGR stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 740,000 shares (+151.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,195,800
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 551,398 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,126,426
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 512,785 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,907,490
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 278,700 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,580,229
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 275,571 shares (+24.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,562,487
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 244,078 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,383,922
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 196,000 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,111,320
$VYGR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VYGR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024
- Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024
$VYGR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VYGR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VYGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 03/12/2025
- Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $18.0 on 11/13/2024
