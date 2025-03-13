Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of $VRNA Sells 79,264 Shares

Kathleen A. Rickard, the Chief Medical Officer of $VRNA, sold 79,264 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $661,941. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,608,976 shares of this class of $VRNA stock.

$VRNA Insider Trading Activity

$VRNA insiders have traded $VRNA stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ZACCARDELLI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 1,800,000 shares for an estimated $8,511,810 .

. MARK W HAHN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 1,800,000 shares for an estimated $8,511,194 .

. KATHLEEN A. RICKARD (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 319,264 shares for an estimated $1,838,301 .

. DAVID R EBSWORTH has made 2 purchases buying 59,360 shares for an estimated $277,680 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTINA ACKERMANN purchased 41,880 shares for an estimated $198,385

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $VRNA stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.