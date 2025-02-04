Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of $URGN Sells 1,896 Shares

Mark Schoenberg, the Chief Medical Officer of $URGN, sold 1,896 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $21,121. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 148,540 shares of this class of $URGN stock.

$URGN Insider Trading Activity

$URGN insiders have traded $URGN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON DREW SMITH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,900 shares for an estimated $102,096 .

. MARK SCHOENBERG (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,410 shares for an estimated $61,933.

$URGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $URGN stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

