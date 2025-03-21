Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of $RNA Sells 9,578 Shares

Steven George Hughes, the Chief Medical Officer of $RNA, sold 9,578 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $297,490. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 72,850 shares of this class of $RNA stock.

$RNA Insider Trading Activity

$RNA insiders have traded $RNA stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W. MICHAEL FLANAGAN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 161,694 shares for an estimated $6,480,073 .

. MICHAEL F MACLEAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 140,202 shares for an estimated $6,055,020 .

. TERESA MCCARTHY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 110,041 shares for an estimated $4,342,258 .

. SARAH BOYCE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 106,672 shares for an estimated $3,763,962 .

. TAMAR THOMPSON sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,349,259

KATHLEEN P. GALLAGHER (Chief Program Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,161 shares for an estimated $639,637 .

. ARTHUR A LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,195 shares for an estimated $426,677 .

. STEVEN GEORGE HUGHES (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,525 shares for an estimated $410,347.

$RNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $RNA stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

