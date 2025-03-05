Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of $QURE Sells 1,350 Shares

Walid Abi-Saab, the Chief Medical Officer of $QURE, sold 1,350 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $13,891. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 151,903 shares of this class of $QURE stock.

$QURE insiders have traded $QURE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QURE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW C KAPUSTA (CEO, Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 136,862 shares for an estimated $1,891,094 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEMT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,491 shares for an estimated $307,424 .

. JEANNETTE POTTS (Chief Legal Officer) sold 7,076 shares for an estimated $72,812

WALID ABI-SAAB (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,350 shares for an estimated $13,891

$QURE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $QURE stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

