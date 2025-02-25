Insider Sale: CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of $NPCE Sells 78,334 Shares

Martha Morrell, the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of $NPCE, sold 78,334 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $1,074,844. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 48.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,993 shares of this class of $NPCE stock.

$NPCE Insider Trading Activity

$NPCE insiders have traded $NPCE stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPCE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LTD. KCK has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 5,593,773 shares for an estimated $51,424,174 .

. MARTHA MORRELL (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,834 shares for an estimated $1,127,376.

$NPCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $NPCE stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

