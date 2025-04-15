Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of $MLYS Sells 2,966 Shares

David Malcom Rodman, the Chief Medical Officer of $MLYS, sold 2,966 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $40,613. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 120,086 shares of this class of $MLYS stock.

$MLYS Insider Trading Activity

$MLYS insiders have traded $MLYS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA purchased 1,296,296 shares for an estimated $17,499,996

SRINIVAS AKKARAJU purchased 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,100,000

BIOCAPITAL GP, LLC SAMSARA purchased 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,100,000

DAVID MALCOM RODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 97,645 shares for an estimated $1,502,657 .

. JON CONGLETON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,652 shares for an estimated $352,885 .

. ADAM SCOTT LEVY (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,514 shares for an estimated $227,548.

$MLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $MLYS stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MLYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MLYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

