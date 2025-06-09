Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of $MGX Sells 5,239 Shares

Sarah B. Noonberg, the Chief Medical Officer of $MGX, sold 5,239 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $9,168. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 109,135 shares of this class of $MGX stock.
$MGX Insider Trading Activity
$MGX insiders have traded $MGX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN C. THOMAS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,785 shares for an estimated $18,873
- JIAN IRISH (See Remarks) sold 6,390 shares for an estimated $11,182
- PAMELA WAPNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,384 shares for an estimated $6,147.
- MATTHEW WEIN (See Remarks) sold 930 shares for an estimated $1,743
$MGX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $MGX stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NOVO HOLDINGS A/S removed 1,800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,498,000
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,305,239 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,711,912
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,057,201 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,816,495
- HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. removed 627,069 shares (-80.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $852,813
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 582,033 shares (-75.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $791,564
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 307,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,110,075
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 280,287 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,011,836
$MGX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
