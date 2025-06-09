Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of $MGX Sells 5,239 Shares

Sarah B. Noonberg, the Chief Medical Officer of $MGX, sold 5,239 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $9,168. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 109,135 shares of this class of $MGX stock.

$MGX Insider Trading Activity

$MGX insiders have traded $MGX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN C. THOMAS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,785 shares for an estimated $18,873

JIAN IRISH (See Remarks) sold 6,390 shares for an estimated $11,182

SARAH B. NOONBERG (Chief Medical Officer) sold 5,239 shares for an estimated $9,168

PAMELA WAPNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,384 shares for an estimated $6,147 .

. MATTHEW WEIN (See Remarks) sold 930 shares for an estimated $1,743

$MGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $MGX stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MGX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

