Insider Sale: CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of $CMRX Sells 3,065 Shares

Allen S. Melemed, the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of $CMRX, sold 3,065 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $13,798. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 152,875 shares of this class of $CMRX stock.

$CMRX Insider Trading Activity

$CMRX insiders have traded $CMRX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL T. ANDRIOLE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,720 shares for an estimated $42,918 .

. MICHELLE LASPALUTO (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,275 shares for an estimated $14,367 .

. ALLEN S. MELEMED (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 3,065 shares for an estimated $13,798

DAVID JAKEMAN (VP OF FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,100 shares for an estimated $12,829 .

. MICHAEL ALBERT ALRUTZ (SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $7,226

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $CMRX stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.