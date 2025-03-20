Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of $CADL Sells 45,316 Shares

William Garrett Nichols, the Chief Medical Officer of $CADL, sold 45,316 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $396,995. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 46.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,493 shares of this class of $CADL stock.

$CADL Insider Trading Activity

$CADL insiders have traded $CADL stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CADL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL B MANNING has made 2 purchases buying 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $7,500,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL PETER TAK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 117,895 shares for an estimated $782,958 .

. WILLIAM GARRETT NICHOLS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,478 shares for an estimated $624,569 .

. FRANCESCA BARONE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,434 shares for an estimated $592,415 .

. SESHU TYAGARAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,537 shares for an estimated $591,854 .

. ESTUARDO AGUILAR-CORDOVA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,414 shares for an estimated $486,475 .

. CHARLES SCHOCH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,482 shares for an estimated $194,829.

$CADL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $CADL stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CADL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CADL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

