Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of $AUPH Sells 8,305 Shares

Greg Keenan, the Chief Medical Officer of $AUPH, sold 8,305 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $68,350. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 153,484 shares of this class of $AUPH stock.

$AUPH Insider Trading Activity

$AUPH insiders have traded $AUPH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AUPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN TANG has made 3 purchases buying 1,200,000 shares for an estimated $10,822,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER GREENLEAF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 360,540 shares for an estimated $2,871,124 .

. MATTHEW MAXWELL DONLEY (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 124,893 shares for an estimated $994,424 .

. STEPHEN P. ROBERTSON (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 122,479 shares for an estimated $975,223 .

. JOSEPH M MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 118,013 shares for an estimated $939,611 .

. GREG KEENAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,544 shares for an estimated $166,262 .

. KAREN L. SMITH sold 5,241 shares for an estimated $44,181

JEFFREY ALLEN BAILEY sold 4,557 shares for an estimated $38,415

$AUPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $AUPH stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

