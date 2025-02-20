Insider Sale: CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of $ANNX Sells 5,521 Shares

Jamie Dananberg, the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of $ANNX, sold 5,521 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $16,342. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 33,479 shares of this class of $ANNX stock.

$ANNX Insider Trading Activity

$ANNX insiders have traded $ANNX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TED YEDNOCK (EVP & CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 36,536 shares for an estimated $199,263 .

. WILLIAM H. CARSON has made 2 purchases buying 6,400 shares for an estimated $34,592 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JENNIFER LEW (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,698 shares for an estimated $25,505 .

. MICHAEL OVERDORF (EVP & CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,043 shares for an estimated $23,783 .

. DEAN RICHARD ARTIS (EVP & CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 5,515 shares for an estimated $16,379

JAMIE DANANBERG (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 5,521 shares for an estimated $16,342

DOUGLAS LOVE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 5,021 shares for an estimated $14,811

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ANNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $ANNX stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.