Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of $AGIO Sells 11,067 Shares

Sarah Gheuens, the Chief Medical Officer of $AGIO, sold 11,067 shares of the company on 07-09-2025 for an estimated $419,771. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 62,118 shares of this class of $AGIO stock.

$AGIO Insider Trading Activity

$AGIO insiders have traded $AGIO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN GOFF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,647 shares for an estimated $1,087,334 .

. SARAH GHEUENS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,919 shares for an estimated $832,296 .

. JACQUALYN A FOUSE sold 7,497 shares for an estimated $194,172

TSVETA MILANOVA (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,451 shares for an estimated $152,648 .

. JAMES WILLIAM BURNS (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,799 shares for an estimated $93,878

THEODORE JAMES JR. WASHBURN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 2,272 shares for an estimated $78,134

CECILIA JONES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $59,701

$AGIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $AGIO stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AGIO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AGIO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/17, 01/29 and 0 sales.

$AGIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AGIO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

$AGIO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AGIO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AGIO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $71.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $58.0 on 02/24/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.