Insider Sale: Chief Med and Dev Officer of $CRNX Sells 127 Shares

Dana Pizzuti, the Chief Med and Dev Officer of $CRNX, sold 127 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $4,423. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 72,233 shares of this class of $CRNX stock.

$CRNX Insider Trading Activity

$CRNX insiders have traded $CRNX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANA PIZZUTI (Chief Med and Dev Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,890 shares for an estimated $1,848,027 .

. MARC WILSON (CFO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,277,750

RICHARD SCOTT STRUTHERS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,338 shares for an estimated $1,168,716 .

. JEFF E. KNIGHT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,663 shares for an estimated $273,280 .

. STEPHEN F. BETZ (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,770 shares for an estimated $197,352.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $CRNX stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CRNX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRNX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CRNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRNX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 09/27/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRNX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRNX forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.