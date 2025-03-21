Insider Sale: Chief Med and Dev Officer of $CRNX Sells 127 Shares

Dana Pizzuti, the Chief Med and Dev Officer of $CRNX, sold 127 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $4,423. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 72,233 shares of this class of $CRNX stock.
$CRNX Insider Trading Activity
$CRNX insiders have traded $CRNX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANA PIZZUTI (Chief Med and Dev Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,890 shares for an estimated $1,848,027.
- MARC WILSON (CFO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,277,750
- RICHARD SCOTT STRUTHERS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,338 shares for an estimated $1,168,716.
- JEFF E. KNIGHT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,663 shares for an estimated $273,280.
- STEPHEN F. BETZ (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,770 shares for an estimated $197,352.
$CRNX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $CRNX stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 4,472,316 shares (+100.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,669,517
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,913,098 shares (+250.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,946,700
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,801,736 shares (+44.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,252,761
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,490,876 shares (+55.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,358,489
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 1,066,064 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,475,870
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 965,251 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,353,283
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 605,925 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,980,945
$CRNX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CRNX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 09/25.
$CRNX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRNX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 09/27/2024
- Oppenheimer issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/27/2024
