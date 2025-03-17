News & Insights

Stocks
LFMD

Insider Sale: Chief Marketing Officer of $LFMD Sells 30,000 Shares

March 17, 2025 — 06:46 pm EDT

JESSICA FRIEDEMAN, the Chief Marketing Officer of $LFMD, sold 30,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $169,665. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 170,000 shares of this class of $LFMD stock.

$LFMD Insider Trading Activity

$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $670,212.
  • JESSICA FRIEDEMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,665

$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LFMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFMD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
  • Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024
  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

$LFMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFMD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LFMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 03/12/2025
  • Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $7.0 on 01/08/2025
  • Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $12.0 on 12/10/2024
  • Kyle Bauser from BTIG set a target price of $12.0 on 10/14/2024

