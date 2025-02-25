Insider Sale: Chief Marketing Officer of $INTA Sells 1,148 Shares

Scott Fitzgerald, the Chief Marketing Officer of $INTA, sold 1,148 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $75,955. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 50,755 shares of this class of $INTA stock.

$INTA Insider Trading Activity

$INTA insiders have traded $INTA stock on the open market 183 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 183 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T HALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 514,461 shares for an estimated $31,733,636 .

. THAD JAMPOL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 260,513 shares for an estimated $14,469,842 .

. DONALD F. COLEMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 263,507 shares for an estimated $13,940,840 .

. RALPH BAXTER has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $7,061,851 .

. MICHELE MURGEL (Chief People & Places Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 82,290 shares for an estimated $4,125,165 .

. DAVID BENJAMIN HARRISON (President, Industries) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 57,398 shares for an estimated $3,742,206 .

. DAVID H JR MORTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 36,029 shares for an estimated $2,246,572 .

. SCOTT FITZGERALD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 32,528 shares for an estimated $1,946,712 .

. GEORGE R NEBLE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $170,730

$INTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $INTA stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INTA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

