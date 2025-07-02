Insider Sale: Chief Marketing Officer of $COCO Sells 10,000 Shares

Jane Prior, the Chief Marketing Officer of $COCO, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $370,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 134,188 shares of this class of $COCO stock.

$COCO Insider Trading Activity

$COCO insiders have traded $COCO stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC MELLOUL sold 3,766,762 shares for an estimated $129,011,598

BEVERAGES SA VERLINVEST sold 3,766,762 shares for an estimated $129,011,598

MICHAEL KIRBAN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,172,482 .

. IRA LIRAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,150 shares for an estimated $1,649,204 .

. JONATHAN BURTH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,252 shares for an estimated $1,288,747 .

. JANE PRIOR (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $721,861 .

. JOHN ZUPO sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $278,184

KENNETH SADOWSKY sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $135,271

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $COCO stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COCO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.