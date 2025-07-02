Stocks
COCO

Insider Sale: Chief Marketing Officer of $COCO Sells 10,000 Shares

July 02, 2025 — 06:16 pm EDT

Jane Prior, the Chief Marketing Officer of $COCO, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $370,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 134,188 shares of this class of $COCO stock.

$COCO Insider Trading Activity

$COCO insiders have traded $COCO stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC MELLOUL sold 3,766,762 shares for an estimated $129,011,598
  • BEVERAGES SA VERLINVEST sold 3,766,762 shares for an estimated $129,011,598
  • MICHAEL KIRBAN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,172,482.
  • IRA LIRAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,150 shares for an estimated $1,649,204.
  • JONATHAN BURTH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,252 shares for an estimated $1,288,747.
  • JANE PRIOR (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $721,861.
  • JOHN ZUPO sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $278,184
  • KENNETH SADOWSKY sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $135,271

$COCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $COCO stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

