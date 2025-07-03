Insider Sale: Chief Marketing Officer of $CARG Sells 4,168 Shares

Dafna Sarnoff, the Chief Marketing Officer of $CARG, sold 4,168 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $137,919. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 115,183 shares of this class of $CARG stock.

$CARG Insider Trading Activity

$CARG insiders have traded $CARG stock on the open market 146 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 146 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LANGLEY STEINERT (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 126 sales selling 1,229,787 shares for an estimated $40,459,167 .

. SAMUEL ZALES (COO and President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 69,857 shares for an estimated $2,298,163 .

. ZACHARY EMERSON HALLOWELL (CEO, CarOffer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,976 shares for an estimated $441,176 .

. JAVIER ZAMORA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,585 shares for an estimated $428,313 .

. DAFNA SARNOFF (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,718 shares for an estimated $393,958 .

. MATTHEW TODD QUINN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,182 shares for an estimated $251,149 .

. ISMAIL ELSHAREEF (Chief Product Officer) sold 5,246 shares for an estimated $164,567

ELISA PALAZZO (CFO and Treasurer) sold 3,973 shares for an estimated $126,857

$CARG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $CARG stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

