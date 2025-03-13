Insider Sale: Chief Marketing Officer of $BLFS Sells 1,577 Shares

Todd Berard, the Chief Marketing Officer of $BLFS, sold 1,577 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $39,425. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 104,961 shares of this class of $BLFS stock.

$BLFS Insider Trading Activity

$BLFS insiders have traded $BLFS stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ABY J. MATHEW (EVP & Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 107,458 shares for an estimated $2,509,378 .

. GREEF RODERICK DE (President and CEO) sold 46,896 shares for an estimated $1,098,773

SARAH AEBERSOLD (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 9,640 shares for an estimated $251,638 .

. TROY WICHTERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,190 shares for an estimated $207,164 .

. TODD BERARD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,564 shares for an estimated $90,503 .

. GARRIE RICHARDSON (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 3,070 shares for an estimated $77,118

KAREN A. FOSTER (Chief Quality and Operations) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,923 shares for an estimated $74,169 .

. SEAN WERNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 224 shares for an estimated $5,577.

$BLFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $BLFS stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

