Insider Sale: Chief Manufacturing Officer of $MLI Sells 3,582 Shares

Steffen Sigloch, the Chief Manufacturing Officer of $MLI, sold 3,582 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $295,937. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 179,128 shares of this class of $MLI stock.

$MLI Insider Trading Activity

$MLI insiders have traded $MLI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEFFEN SIGLOCH (Chief Manufacturing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,482 shares for an estimated $3,414,855 .

. CHARLES P JR HERZOG sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,380,600

SCOTT JAY GOLDMAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $798,100

JOHN B HANSEN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $83,090

$MLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $MLI stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

