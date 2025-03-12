News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Manufacturing Officer of $MLI Sells 3,582 Shares

March 12, 2025

Steffen Sigloch, the Chief Manufacturing Officer of $MLI, sold 3,582 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $295,937. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 179,128 shares of this class of $MLI stock.

$MLI Insider Trading Activity

$MLI insiders have traded $MLI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEFFEN SIGLOCH (Chief Manufacturing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,482 shares for an estimated $3,414,855.
  • CHARLES P JR HERZOG sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,380,600
  • SCOTT JAY GOLDMAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $798,100
  • JOHN B HANSEN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $83,090

$MLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $MLI stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,359,919 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $266,643,171
  • WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,537,498 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,375,841
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,496,989 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,161,047
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,041,339 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,640,663
  • INVESCO LTD. added 933,498 shares (+50.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,082,401
  • FMR LLC added 845,031 shares (+79.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,061,660
  • CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 665,413 shares (+169.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,807,175

