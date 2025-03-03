Insider Sale: Chief Manufacturing Officer of $MLI Sells 27,184 Shares

Steffen Sigloch, the Chief Manufacturing Officer of $MLI, sold 27,184 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $2,151,586. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 194,426 shares of this class of $MLI stock.
$MLI Insider Trading Activity
$MLI insiders have traded $MLI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEFFEN SIGLOCH (Chief Manufacturing Officer) sold 27,184 shares for an estimated $2,151,586
- CHARLES P JR HERZOG sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,380,600
- SCOTT JAY GOLDMAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $798,100
- JOHN B HANSEN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $83,090
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MLI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $MLI stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,359,919 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $266,643,171
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,537,498 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,375,841
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,496,989 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,161,047
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,041,339 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,640,663
- INVESCO LTD. added 933,498 shares (+50.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,082,401
- FMR LLC added 845,031 shares (+79.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,061,660
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 665,413 shares (+169.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,807,175
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.