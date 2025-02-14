Insider Sale: CHIEF LENDING OFFICER of $THFF Sells 1,100 Shares

Mark Allen Franklin, the CHIEF LENDING OFFICER of $THFF, sold 1,100 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $56,881. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,745 shares of this class of $THFF stock.
$THFF Insider Trading Activity
$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ALLEN FRANKLIN (CHIEF LENDING OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $57,783 and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $56,881.
- MARK JASON SR BLADE has made 2 purchases buying 469 shares for an estimated $19,982 and 0 sales.
- SUSAN M JENSEN has made 4 purchases buying 203 shares for an estimated $9,996 and 0 sales.
$THFF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 141,697 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,544,984
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 122,245 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,646,496
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 83,449 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,854,509
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 58,500 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,565,225
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 51,428 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,255,117
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 46,904 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,056,740
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 27,726 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,215,785
