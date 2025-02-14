News & Insights

Insider Sale: CHIEF LENDING OFFICER of $THFF Sells 1,100 Shares

February 14, 2025 — 02:30 pm EST

Mark Allen Franklin, the CHIEF LENDING OFFICER of $THFF, sold 1,100 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $56,881. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,745 shares of this class of $THFF stock.

$THFF Insider Trading Activity

$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK ALLEN FRANKLIN (CHIEF LENDING OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $57,783 and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $56,881.
  • MARK JASON SR BLADE has made 2 purchases buying 469 shares for an estimated $19,982 and 0 sales.
  • SUSAN M JENSEN has made 4 purchases buying 203 shares for an estimated $9,996 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$THFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


