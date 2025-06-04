Insider Sale: Chief Lending Officer of $BPRN Sells 2,500 Shares

Stephanie Adkins, the Chief Lending Officer of $BPRN, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $76,614. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,361 shares of this class of $BPRN stock.
$BPRN Insider Trading Activity
$BPRN insiders have traded $BPRN stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN TUCHMAN has made 11 purchases buying 33,262 shares for an estimated $1,069,188 and 0 sales.
- DANIEL J. O'DONNELL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $719,620
- STEPHANIE ADKINS (Chief Lending Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,433 shares for an estimated $138,156.
- CHRISTOPHER TONKOVICH (Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,230 shares for an estimated $38,130
$BPRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $BPRN stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 21,317 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $651,234
- LYNCH ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 16,946 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $517,700
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 11,644 shares (-48.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $355,724
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 10,853 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $331,559
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 10,054 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $307,149
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 8,914 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $272,322
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 8,101 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $247,485
$BPRN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BPRN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
