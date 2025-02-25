News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $XYZ Sells 1,627 Shares

Chrysty Esperanza, the Chief Legal Officer of $XYZ, sold 1,627 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $114,410. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 83,190 shares of this class of $XYZ stock.

$XYZ Insider Trading Activity

$XYZ insiders have traded $XYZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • OWEN BRITTON JENNINGS (Business Lead) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,282 shares for an estimated $851,110.
  • BRIAN GRASSADONIA (Cash App Lead) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,773 shares for an estimated $539,082.
  • AMRITA AHUJA (CFO & COO) sold 6,345 shares for an estimated $446,180
  • CHRYSTY ESPERANZA (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,627 shares for an estimated $114,410
  • AJMERE DALE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,467 shares for an estimated $103,159

