Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $XYZ Sells 1,627 Shares

Chrysty Esperanza, the Chief Legal Officer of $XYZ, sold 1,627 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $114,410. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 83,190 shares of this class of $XYZ stock.

$XYZ Insider Trading Activity

$XYZ insiders have traded $XYZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OWEN BRITTON JENNINGS (Business Lead) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,282 shares for an estimated $851,110 .

. BRIAN GRASSADONIA (Cash App Lead) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,773 shares for an estimated $539,082 .

. AMRITA AHUJA (CFO & COO) sold 6,345 shares for an estimated $446,180

CHRYSTY ESPERANZA (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,627 shares for an estimated $114,410

AJMERE DALE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,467 shares for an estimated $103,159

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.