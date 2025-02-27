Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $VVV Sells 6,000 Shares

Julie Marie O'Daniel, the Chief Legal Officer of $VVV, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $224,430. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,305 shares of this class of $VVV stock.

$VVV Insider Trading Activity

$VVV insiders have traded $VVV stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VVV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES M SONSTEBY purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $395,000

JULIE MARIE O'DANIEL (Chief Legal Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $224,430

CAROL H. KRUSE sold 3,740 shares for an estimated $136,846

LORI ANN FLEES (President & CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $99,100

ROBERT TRAVIS DOBBINS (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,914 shares for an estimated $76,560

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VVV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $VVV stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.