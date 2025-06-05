Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $UA Sells 16,287 Shares

Mehri Shadman, the Chief Legal Officer of $UA, sold 16,287 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $100,083. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 191,796 shares of this class of $UA stock.
$UA Insider Trading Activity
$UA insiders have traded $UA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MEHRI SHADMAN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 16,287 shares for an estimated $100,083
$UA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $UA stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 7,149,056 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,536,883
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,876,340 shares (-61.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,114,223
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,808,152 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,758,504
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 1,293,759 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,651,442
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 915,500 shares (+70.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,447,225
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 881,934 shares (+39.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,247,507
- TREXQUANT INVESTMENT LP added 860,868 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,122,164
