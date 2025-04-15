Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $SFIX Sells 50,000 Shares

Casey O'Connor, the Chief Legal Officer of $SFIX, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $152,025. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 575,755 shares of this class of $SFIX stock.
$SFIX Insider Trading Activity
$SFIX insiders have traded $SFIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATRINA LAKE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 725,002 shares for an estimated $4,189,295.
- CASEY O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $152,025
- ANTHONY BACOS (Chief Prod/Technology Officer) sold 16,720 shares for an estimated $77,079
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SFIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $SFIX stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,989,362 shares (+1405.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,194,150
- DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,834,300 shares (-62.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,525,832
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN added 2,774,795 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,959,366
- POTRERO CAPITAL RESEARCH LLC removed 2,280,698 shares (-71.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,829,808
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,449,941 shares (+142.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,249,245
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,345,825 shares (+317.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,800,505
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. removed 1,280,200 shares (-37.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,517,661
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.