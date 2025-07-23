Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer; Secretary of $PCOR Sells 1,390 Shares

Stocks
Benjamin C Singer, the Chief Legal Officer; Secretary of $PCOR, sold 1,390 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $104,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 96,167 shares of this class of $PCOR stock.

$PCOR Insider Trading Activity

$PCOR insiders have traded $PCOR stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM J.G. GRIFFITH has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 310,442 shares for an estimated $20,131,192.
  • STRATEGIC PARTNERS IV, L.P. ICONIQ has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 309,168 shares for an estimated $20,020,739.
  • CONNOR KEVIN J O has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 96,501 shares for an estimated $6,677,575.
  • HOWARD FU (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 17,568 shares for an estimated $1,350,475.
  • BENJAMIN C SINGER (Chief Legal Officer; Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,030 shares for an estimated $1,311,301.
  • LAWRENCE JOSEPH STACK (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,500 shares for an estimated $1,223,965.
  • STEVEN SCOTT DAVIS (PRESIDENT PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,377 shares for an estimated $951,086.
  • KATHRYN BUEKER sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $507,010
  • ELISA STEELE sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $354,000
  • STRATEGIC PARTNERS II, L.P. ICONIQ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,548 shares for an estimated $220,907.

$PCOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $PCOR stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PCOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PCOR in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
  • Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

$PCOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCOR recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $PCOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $82.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Adam Borg from Stifel set a target price of $75.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $75.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $87.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $75.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Tim Rezvan from Keybanc set a target price of $77.0 on 04/21/2025

