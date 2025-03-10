News & Insights

Stocks
SATS

Insider Sale: CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $SATS Sells 5,000 Shares

March 10, 2025 — 06:01 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Dean Manson, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $SATS, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $150,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 68.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,332 shares of this class of $SATS stock.

$SATS Insider Trading Activity

$SATS insiders have traded $SATS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SATS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES W ERGEN (CHAIRMAN) purchased 1,551,355 shares for an estimated $43,499,994
  • DEAN MANSON (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $150,250

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SATS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $SATS stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 5,386,562 shares (+287.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,352,269
  • DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 4,220,853 shares (+523.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,657,533
  • DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 4,000,000 shares (+133.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,600,000
  • SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,190,726 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,167,625
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,509,772 shares (+621.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,573,778
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,214,204 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,805,271
  • REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,144,050 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,198,745

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SATS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.