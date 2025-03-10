Insider Sale: CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $SATS Sells 5,000 Shares

Dean Manson, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $SATS, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $150,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 68.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,332 shares of this class of $SATS stock.

$SATS Insider Trading Activity

$SATS insiders have traded $SATS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SATS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES W ERGEN (CHAIRMAN) purchased 1,551,355 shares for an estimated $43,499,994

DEAN MANSON (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $150,250

$SATS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $SATS stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

