Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $RDFN Sells 22,189 Shares

Anthony Ray Kappus, the Chief Legal Officer of $RDFN, sold 22,189 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $132,002. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 49.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,727 shares of this class of $RDFN stock.

$RDFN Insider Trading Activity

$RDFN insiders have traded $RDFN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIDGET FREY (Chief Technology Officer) sold 21,454 shares for an estimated $214,540

ANTHONY RAY KAPPUS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,606 shares for an estimated $202,980 .

. CHRISTIAN JOHN TAUBMAN (Chief Growth Officer) sold 16,333 shares for an estimated $137,837

$RDFN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $RDFN stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.